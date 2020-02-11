Deputy Saves Infant Who Had Stopped Breathing

Pete Serzant, WLIP News reporting

PADDOCK LAKE, WI—A Paddock Lake infant is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick work by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy.

The officer, Deputy Michael Colaluca, responded to a home on 236th Avenue in the village just after 6 PM Sunday on reports of a 2 day old infant that was not conscious and was not breathing.

The deputy performed first aid and was able to get the baby breathing again by using back blows and chest thrusts.

The infant is said to be breathing well and is in stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the infant to stop breathing.