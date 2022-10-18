Despite being pessimistic, most say voting is important

Voting Booths

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center of Public Affairs Research says 71% of registered voters think the very future of the U.S. is at stake when they vote this year.

Almost two-thirds of voters say they are pessimistic about politics, but the overwhelming majorities across party lines, about eight in ten, say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important.

Analysts say this year’s midterms are playing out in a unique environment, with voters both exhausted by the political process and determined to participate in shaping it, which could result in high turnout for a midterm election.