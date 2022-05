Despite inflation, we keep spending…

Retail sales in the U.S. were on the rise in April.

Even with inflation at a 40-year high, spending increased by 0.9% last month.

According to the Commerce Department on Tuesday, the increase in sales comes largely from restaurants, automobiles, and electronics.

The agency also reported that March sales numbers were revised to reflect a higher number of sales from 0.7% to 1.4%, likely thanks to an increase in gas costs.