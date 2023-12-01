Despite Protests, KUSD “Right Size” Group Finalizing Closure Plans

(Kenosha, WI) Despite protests this week, school closures are likely imminent in the Kenosha Unified School District. KUSD and others have been working on solutions to declining enrollment for several months, and have admitted that most of the plans come with what many would view as unpopular decisions. While nothing has yet been set in stone, some of the options on the table of the “right sizing” committee include targeting several elementary schools as well as two middle schools and a high school. An official decision on closures is expected on December 12th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-1-23)