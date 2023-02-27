‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams Lose Distributor Over Racist Remarks

(AP) – The distributor of the “Dilbert” comic strip says it will sever ties with creator Scott Adams over his recent racist comments.

Andrews McMeel Universal said in a statement issued Sunday that Adams’ comments were not compatible with the company’s core values.

The company also operates the popular GoComics website, which scrubbed “Dilbert” from its site by Monday morning.

Dozens of newspapers nationwide have said they will no longer run “Dilbert,” which started in 1989.

Adams said on his YouTube channel on Monday that he did not consider the moves censorship, but rather a business decision.