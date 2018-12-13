Disciplined DNR employee had won leadership award

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Department of Natural Resources employee disciplined for harassing female co-workers at a hotel had previously won the agency’s wildlife management leadership award.

The agency initially refused to release details of the incident, saying people make mistakes. The DNR reconsidered after The Associated Press challenged that rationale and released nearly 20 pages of documents Wednesday.

The documents identify the employee as Harvey Halvorsen, winner of the 2017 wildlife management leadership award. Witnesses said he was drunk in a Milwaukee hotel’s hospitality suite the night before a January conference. One DNR worker said he stared at her chest and another said he commented on her breasts.

Halvorsen told agency investigators he wouldn’t do that and treats women as if they’re his daughters. He didn’t immediately reply to messages Wednesday.

