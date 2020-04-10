Discussing Election Options

Now that the chaos of the Spring Election in Wisconsin has passed, discussions on how to make the November election run smoother is underway. While voter turnout was up on Tuesday, many people waited in long lines across the state, while changing rulings on absentee ballots meant that some had to be tossed and not counted. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Bogdala says that locally, Kenosha officials are discussing options for voting in the future.

Area municipalities like Pleasant Prairie had success with the drive up voting both before and on Election Day. It’s thought that voter turnout was around 40 percent in the Kenosha area.