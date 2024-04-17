Disneyland Performers File Petition To Form Labor Union

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life say they’ve collected enough signatures to support their push for a union.

A group of 1,700 performers at Disney’s Southern California theme parks said Wednesday they filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

A vote would likely be held in May or June.

The workers say they also asked The Walt Disney Co. to recognize their union.

The union would be formed under Actors’ Equity Association, which already represents theatrical performers at Disney’s Florida theme parks.

A message seeking comment was sent to Disneyland officials.