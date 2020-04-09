      Breaking News
Dispute over Republican Proposed Legislation

Apr 9, 2020 @ 5:00am

State Republicans have proposed sweeping legislation designed to help the state deal with the coronavirus but the measure looks destined to stall in a political fight with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor’s office released a summary of the GOP proposal that shows the plan would give the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee the ability to make state budget cuts as it deems necessary and eliminate a raise for state workers next year if state revenues dip dramatically. Evers says that provision must come out of the bill before he’ll move forward on it.