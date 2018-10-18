DKI Names New Director; Coordinator

KENOSHA, WI–Downtown Kenosha Inc has announced their new executive director. Ashley Marchetti will replace Nicole Thompson who announced she was leaving earlier this year. Marchetti will take over on November 5th.

DKI also announced the hiring of Alexandria Robinson who will serve as coordinator for the organization. She will assist the Executive Director with implementing marketing and/or fundraising campaigns, managing the social media presence and act as a quasi-office manager.

Marchetti previously served on the retail marketing team for Jockey serving over 100 stores across the county. She graduated from UW-Parkside with both a Bachelor’s Degree in business and a Master’s in Business Administration.