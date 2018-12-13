DNR records 4th firearm deer season injury

Axishirsch im Bandhavgarh Nationalpark in Indien

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State wildlife officials have recorded another firearm-related injury stemming from the nine-day gun deer season.

Department of Natural Resources officials initially announced three firearm-related injuries in Columbia, Dunn and Sauk counties, the fewest injuries in the history of the nine-day hunt. No one was killed in any of the incidents.

DNR Secretary Dan Meyer told the agency’s board during a meeting Wednesday that the agency was “recently” informed of a fourth injury in Bayfield County. He said the agency recorded four injuries in 2014 as well. The state saw seven injuries, none of them fatal, in 2017.

DNR spokeswoman Joanne Haas said she was gathering information about the Bayfield County injury as of Wednesday afternoon.

there was a fourth injury in Bayfield County. He did not elaborate.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/12/18 Democrats focus on voting rights ahead of 2020 primary WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/12/18 Walker: Line-item vetoes likely on some bills Gov. Walker still wants plan to save Kimberly-Clark plant Advocates sue DNR over water records for Foxconn diversion
Comments