Domestic Incident Leads to Shootout Between Two Men; One Injured

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released more info on the shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.

It started with a call for officers to respond to the 17-hundred block of Birch Road around 2:20 PM.

They also received information about vehicles that had fled the scene.

One of those vehicles was stopped on Sheridan Road.

Inside was a 27 year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A gun was also found inside the vehicle.

When investigating the shooting, officers determined that a domestic dispute involving the 27 year old as well as a 31 year old man and a 24 year old woman led to a shootout between the two men.

Nearby KUSD schools took precautions as the search of the other suspect ensued.

He was arrested and another handgun was found.

The 27 year old wounded man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Inside the vehicle was reportedly a large and varied amount of illegal drugs.

No other injuries were reported.