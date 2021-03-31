DON’T BRUSH OFF YOUR NEED TO MASK UP, SAY THE FEDS

Medical experts have begun to offer guidelines on what to do post-COVID-vaccination. Federal officials do suggest that in-person meetings without masking is not as strict a concern as meeting without any vaccination protocols … providing no one has any hidden risks. The guideline being offered is a two-week window after a patient’s second injection. However, full masking is still recommended in indoor public spaces such as within stores. Public health guidelines haven’t changed in that regard, experts say. Though some governors are easing restrictions, caution is still advised among strangers.