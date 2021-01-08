Double Homicide Suspect Appears In Court

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man suspected a double homicide earlier this week made his first court appearance Thursday.

24 year old Jesus Medrano allegedly stabbed and killed his father and step-mother after they reportedly caught him allegedly sexually assaulting and then strangling a 15 year old relative.

The criminal complaint alleges that the suspect’s 49 year old father and 36 year old step mother entered the room upon hearing another girl who had been sleeping in the room scream.

Medrano then allegedly stabbed his father with the machete twice and the stepmother once.

They died from their injuries. In total there were four children in the house, three of which were able to escape and call for help from a neighbor’s home.

Medrano is being held on 2 and a half million dollars bond. He’s due for a hearing on Friday.