Double Shooting Investigation Underway in Waukegan

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-9-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a double shooting. The incident took place on Sunday night around 9:45, after two people sitting in a vehicle were hit by gunfire. A female from Waukegan and a male from North Chicago were the victims, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries. A 3rd person in the vehicle was not struck and was unhurt. Police say the motive is unclear, and it’s also currently unknown who fired the shots or where those shots came from…there have been no announced arrests. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Waukegan Criminal Investigations Division.