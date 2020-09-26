Downtown Kenosha, Inc. Announces One Town Recovery Grant Plans

Following the events that took place on August 23rd, 2020, Downtown Kenosha, Inc. (DKI) has raised funds for Kenosha businesses damaged in the riots. To date, DKI has raised over $250,000 and has formed a finance committee to determine how to allocate funds. This committee includes diverse skill sets from small business owners in both Uptown and Downtown Kenosha, economic professionals, bank grantors, and community partners in Kenosha.

These committee members are:

AJillian Day Burrell, Textures Rx Beauty & Barber

Derek Petersen, Johnson Financial Group

Erin Ginn, Herzing University

Gary Hutchins, State Bank of the Lakes

Gina Sorenson, US Bank

Gustavo Lopez, Kenosha Auto Insurance

Heather Wessling, Kenosha Area Business Alliance

Joshua Ferguson, Sugar Boxx Play Space

Monica Karnes, LaMacchia Travel Agency

Nate Leonardelli, Leonardelli Insurance & Financial Services

Ranesha Johnson Langston, 2U4U Beauty Hair Supply

Thomas O’Connell Jr, Partner in Design Architects

Administration staff performing grant procedures include:

Alexandria Binanti, Downtown Kenosha, Inc. Executive Director

Matt Monroe, Downtown Kenosha, Inc. Treasurer

The grant committee will begin meeting the week of September 28th to finalize program guidelines and application standards.The grant program will focus on covering immediate needs from gaps in insurance coverage,short term rental assistance, to clean up costs associated with damages.

The goal is to announce the application period the week of October 5th and remain open for approximately one week.

Following the application period, there will be a period of up to two weeks for review before awards will be announced.

All guidelines with applicable use of funds and the scoring matrix will be posted to the public and the application will be available at www.downtownkenosha.org by October 5th, 2020.

“We know that this grant fund differs from other funding initiatives DKI has traditionally deployed. Business Improvement District boundaries do not affect this grant’s process or merit in any way. Our focus is specifically directed to those businesses that suffered physical damages and loss from Kenosha riots.

This is one step in helping people who have lost their very livelihood. More than repairing buildings, we’re helping families who have committed to building their lives in Kenosha’s small business community. We owe all our Kenosha business families a chance to rebuild stronger,”states Executive Director Alexandria Binanti.