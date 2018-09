KENOSHA, WI–Downtown Kenosha Inc is looking for a new director. The organization announced that current director, Nicole Thomsen will be leaving on September 14th.

DKI said that they are “grateful for Nicole’s service and wish her well in future endeavors.” It’s not known why Thompsen resigned the position but the search for her replacement will begin immediately.

DKI says they are looking for a candidate with a passion for Downtown Kenosha.