Downtown Kenosha Inc. Offering Grant Money For Damaged Businesses

Downtown Kenosha, Inc. has opened the application period for the One Town Recovery Grant. The program will focus on using more than $250,000 raised for covering immediate needs for businesses affected by the recent unrest in Kenosha. Funds will help cover gaps in insurance coverage, short term rental assistance, to clean up costs associated with damages. More information on the grants can be found at this address…

https://www.downtownkenosha.org/onetown-recovery-grant/