Dr. Jeffery Weiss Confirmed as KUSD Superintendent

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has confirmed Dr. Jeffery Weiss has the new superintendent.

He was approved on a unanimous vote.

Dr. Weiss has served as an educator and educational leader since 1994.

His leadership experience includes serving as an assistant superintendent in the Racine Unified School District, superintendent in the Richmond School District, and most recently, superintendent of the South Milwaukee School District.

Board President Yolanda Adams said, “On behalf of the Board of Education, we are grateful to our community for their invaluable input that helped guide our decision-making in this extremely important hiring decision.”

She added, “We are working to finalize next steps so we may warmly welcome our new superintendent to KUSD in the near future. I’d also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth for her dedication, support, understanding and patience as we worked through this process – she has been nothing short of amazing.”

Dr. Weiss’ first day on the job is officially October 1st.