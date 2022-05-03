Drive-By Shooting Leaves One Dead in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago say one man is dead, after a drive-by shooting in the city. Officials were called on Monday afternoon to the 1-thousand Block of Jackson Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 49-year-old man critically injured…they rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim was said to be mowing his lawn when he was shot, and that he was the apparent target of the incident. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-3-22)