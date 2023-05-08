AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Driver In Deadly Texas Crash Charged With Manslaughter

May 8, 2023 11:39AM CDT
Emergency personnel respond to a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police say the driver of an SUV that crashing into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter.

Authorities believe 34-year-old George Alvarez lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a  crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant center.

The police chief said Monday that Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

