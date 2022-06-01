Driver Injured in Tues. Crash Id’d; Charged with 3rd OWI

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Substance abuse is thought to be a factor in the car vs school bus crash yesterday that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around noon on Highway C in Kenosha County. Reports say that a Ford Focus was headed westbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with the eastbound bus.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the car’s driver, 30 year old Mark Ney of Pell Lake, is charged with OWI third offense in the crash as well as with other charges.

He suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital.

Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash but no other injuries were reported.