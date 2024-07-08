Driver of Fleeing Vehicle Killed, Several Others Injured in Newport Township Collision

Newport Township, IL (WLIP)—A high-speed police chase ended in a fatal crash on Saturday, in Newport Township.

A 32-year-old man from Salem-allegedly driving a stolen Lexus-fled from police and collided with a GMC Yukon after running a red light.

The driver was killed, and several occupants of the GMC were injured, including one critically.

The deceased driver, who had a revoked license and an active arrest warrant, was also a suspect in multiple burglaries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.