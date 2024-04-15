Driver Strikes Squad Car Pulled Over During Traffic Stop

Deer Park, IL (WLIP)–An 80 year old was cited for striking a squad car that had its lights on during a traffic stop.

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night on Route 12 near Long Grove Road in Deer Park.

A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy had stopped with its emergency lights activated to assist another deputy with a traffic stop.

That’s when the driver from Park Ridge struck the open driver’s side door-narrowly missing hitting the deputy.

Neither the driver nor the deputy were injured.

The driver was cited for violating Scott’s Law.

The law requires drivers to change lanes and reduce speed when approaching an emergency or utility vehicle with its lights on.