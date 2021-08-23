Drowning in Lake Michigan Marks 6th in Lake County This Month

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-23-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A rash of drownings continues in Lake County, with the latest taking place in Waukegan. Jesus Garcia was said to go under Lake Michigan waters for several minutes around 6 o’clock Sunday evening near the Waukegan Municipal Beach. A bystander was able to pull the 16-year-old boy from the water to waiting emergency crews who rushed him to the hospital…where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Park City teen was the 6th drowning death discovered in Lake County waters this month…with 3 in Lake Michigan, 2 in the Chain O’ Lakes and one in Round Lake.