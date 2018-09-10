Drowning Raises New Questions About Shoreline Safety

KENOSHA, WI–The latest loss of life in Lake Michigan again has Kenoshans debating about how to best keep people safe along the lake. Officials had to cut short a recovery effort Friday for a teen that went missing under the waves on Thursday afternoon and is presumed drowned.

Treacherous conditions made those efforts difficult if not impossible. The incident along the North Pier in Kenosha’s Harbor is far from unique. At that spot, and farther north where the Pike River and the lake meet are death traps for swimmers.

New signs at Pennoyer Park beach warns swimmers about the dangers, while similar signs at the pier did not prove effective in Thursday’s incident.

Kenosha officials have been lobbying to have a life preserver placed nearby that area.