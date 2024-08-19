Drug Overdose Deaths Dominate Kenosha County in 2023, Fentanyl Cases Surge by 13%

FILE – The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Drug overdoses accounted for nearly half of the autopsies in Kenosha County in 2023, with 58 confirmed deaths, matching the record high from 2022.

According to Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall, the majority of these deaths involved fentanyl or its illicit forms, rising by over 13% from 38 in 2022 to 43 in 2023.

So far this year, 22 drug overdose deaths have been reported, with nine involving fentanyl.