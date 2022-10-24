Drug Take Back Day Events in Kenosha This Saturday

County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday that National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events will be held at two Kenosha County locations this Saturday, Oct. 29th.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330

52nd St., and the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

In addition to a convenient place to safely dispose of unneeded medications, the events will also offer people the opportunity to receive training and free supplies of the overdose-

reversing medication Narcan.

The events are organized in a partnership between the Kenosha County Sheriff’s

and Kenosha Police departments, the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and

Behavioral Health Services, and the host venues.