Drug Take Back Events A Success

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department says that recent drug take back efforts have been successful. Several sites around the area host drug take back events this past weekend. In all, the sheriff’s department says that over 25-hundred pounds of prescription drugs were collected filling 170 boxes.

The drugs were then turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency which will properly dispose of them. Kenosha Joint Services was in charge of the local take back efforts, which netted the second largest amount of the participating Wisconsin counties.

Over 66,000 pounds of drugs were collected across the state by over 300 agencies.