Drug Take Back Events Scheduled For Saturday

KENOSHA, WI–Drug take back events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the newly rebuilt Probation and Parole Office, 1212 60th St., and the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Visitors to the County Center location should enter off Highway 50 on the southeast side of the building.

In addition to a convenient place to safely dispose of unneeded medications, the events will offer people the opportunity to receive training and free supplies of the overdose-reversing medication Narcan.

Kenosha County Behavioral Health staff will also be at both locations, providing information about their resources and services.