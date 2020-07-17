Drugs, Cash, & Weapons Found After Fatal Crash

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)—We have more information on the crash that left one person dead and Green Bay Road closed for several hours Thursday.

The situation began after the driver allegedly fled from a traffic stop around 7:15 AM after almost hitting a squad car. As the SUV fled west on Highway E it collided with a semi headed southbound on Green Bay Road and went underneath, ripping the SUV apart.

As investigators sifted through the debris field left behind they reportedly found crack cocaine, marijuana, a substantial amount of cash and a nine millimeter handgun that were in the suspect’s possession.

His identity has not been released.

The driver of the semi and a driver of a third vehicle that was hit by debris were checked out at the scene but were not transported to the hospital.