KENOSHA, WI—The results of the blood draw from the alleged driver in last week’s fatal crash has been released.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that Timothy Vandervere’s blood alcohol level was 0.316 at the time of the accident. The legal limit is 0.08.

He faces several felonies in connection with the deaths of three people he allegedly hit at 100 MPH. Another person was severely injured.

Vandervere is due back in court next week.