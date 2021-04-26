During sit-in protest in Kenosha, 3 arrested for disorderly conduct, including Jacob Blakes Uncle

A sit-in protest that went on Sunday night in Kenosha calling for the firing of Kenosha police officer Rusten Shesky, led to the arrest of three people, one of them being Jacob Blakes uncle.

According to jail logs from the Kenosha County Police Department, Justin Blake, 52, of Chicago, Rev. Jonathan Barker, 37, of Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, and Joseph Cardinali, 24, of Kenosha, were all arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. By Monday morning, all three people had posted bond and were released.

About 40 people gathered for a march Sunday afternoon that lasted about 5 hours and ended at the the Kenosha County safety building. The reason for the protest was because Shesky, the officer who had shot Jacob Blake 7 times last August, was cleared of any wrong doing, and has been able to return to work. Shesky is currently working in a desk job, other than returning to patrol duty.