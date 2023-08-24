Early Morning Carjacking Leaves Man Hospitalized in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they are looking for multiple suspects after a carjacking that left one person injured. The incident took place just after midnight Thursday when an Uber driver was assaulted and thrown out of his car by four people who were picked up in Zion. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was able to call Sheriff’s officials from a Beach Park gas station. He was then transported to the hospital with multiple facial injuries. The vehicle has not been located at this point. Similar incidents took place in Zion earlier this month, but Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said it’s too early to say whether or not the cases are connected.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-24-23)