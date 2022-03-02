Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Injured in Lakemoor

(Lakemoor, IL) One woman was injured after an early morning shooting in Lakemoor. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say around 3 o’clock this morning a police officer exiting the Lakemoor Police Department heard a woman screaming…that officer found the woman in a vehicle, bleeding from the head. The 28-year-old was eventually taken to the hospital after telling police that she was shot by a male as she left a home in the 31-thousand block of North Jennifer Lane. Authorities believe the woman was at the home for a drug transaction. A large perimeter was set up for the alleged shooter, but a promising track went cold and it’s believed that he was able to get into a vehicle and escape. The investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-2-22)