By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An early Sunday morning fire left one person dead in Racine.

Crews were called to the 18-hundred block of Woodland Avenue around 4 AM and found a home with fire and heavy smoke showing.

Two people had escaped and were outside but a 74 year old was rescued and later died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.