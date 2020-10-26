Early Voting Continues-What You Need to Know

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Early Voting continues this week around the area and local election officials are reminding voters to use the early in-person site in the municipality where they live and are registered.

For example, Kenosha residents vote early at the Kenosha Municipal Building on 52nd Street Downtown, while in Pleasant Prairie it’s inside the south entrance of the Village Hall Auditorium, and in Salem Lakes it’s at the village hall.

Also if you’re dropping off your absentee ballots in the drop boxes around the area you should also use the drop box in your community. See the links below for complete voting information.

http://myvote.wi.gov