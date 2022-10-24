Early Voting For Nov. 8th Election Begins Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Early in-person voting for the November 8th Election begins in Kenosha Tuesday.

Early Voting will be held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd Street:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 31, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ballots can be filled out and turned in starting at 8 AM each morning.

The polls will be open until 4:30 PM except for Wednesdays-when they will be open until 7 PM; and on November 4th when the polls stay open until 5 PM.

You’ll need a valid ID to vote.

If you aren’t registered to vote you can do that in person as well as at the polls on election day.

You can also still request an absentee ballot by mail.

Get more info here