Early Voting Gets Underway

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Early voting is underway for the August 11th partisan primary.

To vote early you just have to visit your local municipal clerk’s office to cast a ballot. To get an absentee ballot for the election-a request in writing can be made by mail or on-line by August 6th. A ballot will then be mailed to you. It must be signed by the voter and a witness before being sent back.

If you’re planning on sending it through the snail mail it should be in the post box by one week before Election Day. Additionally most municipalities in Kenosha County have drop boxes in which ballots can be returned by 8 PM on August 11th.

You can get more info here