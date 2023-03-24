Early Voting Underway For April 4th General Election

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Early voting is underway in the city of Kenosha.

Early Voting is held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building on 52nd Street today from 8 AM until 4:30 PM as well at those same hours Monday through Thursday next week.

Next Friday the early voting hours are 8 AM to 5 PM.

Voters will need a valid photo ID to cast a ballot such as a driver’s license or passport.

The deadline for most voters to request an absentee ballot is 5 PM on March 30th.

The Wisconsin Spring General Election is Tuesday April 4th.

