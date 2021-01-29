Educator Vaccination Hubs to be Set Up at Area Schools

(Lincolnshire, IL) Lake County already has one major hub set up for Coronavirus vaccinations at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Two more major hubs will be set up soon, specifically for educators.

The Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire and the Round Lake High School are teaming up with Lake County Health Department officials to get vaccinations out to educators.

Stevenson will set up their hub in their sports center, while Round Lake will use two gyms at their inoculation location. There is no official start date for the effort, but once things are up and running, officials hope to get all educators vaccinated in a time frame of six to eight weeks.