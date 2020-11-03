Election Day 2020

Voting Booths

MADISON, Wis. (WLIP & AP) — After shattering early voting records, Wisconsin voters have a final chance Tuesday to cast ballots in person. The last opportunity to vote comes as coronavirus cases surge and political tensions are high in the battleground state.

Both sides are closely watching absentee and in-person voting for any irregularities that could make the difference. In the wait for results, election officials urged patience. They say ballot counting could stretch into Wednesday and possibly beyond. Polls will be open from 7 AM until 8 PM.

The major race is for President between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Former Vice President Joe Biden. But there are other Federal races such as for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District between Republican incumbent Bryan Steil and Democratic Challenger Roger Pollack. There are also numerous state races and referendum questions on the ballot.

If you haven’t turned in your absentee ballot yet you can still do it today. For City of Kenosha residents only the final pick up in the city’s drop boxes is 7 PM and then they will be locked.

You can drop off your ballot at the municipal building until 8 PM. Remember to only use the drop boxes in your community and do not mail your absentee ballot.

You can get complete information on voting in your community by visiting myvote.wi.gov