Election Day is Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI–Election Day is tomorrow with polls opening at 7AM and closing at 8 PM. Several races and referendum questions will be on the ballot and the candidates are utilizing the last few hours to give their closing message. Governor Scott Walker and Bryan Steil campaigned in Kenosha Saturday-one of many stops in the state which also featured Lt Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers and Lt governor candidate Mandela Barnes made a quick stop in Kenosha yesterday. In addition to the federal and statewide races, the race for Kenosha County Sheriff between incumbent David Beth and challenger David Zoerner will also be decided. Several referendum questions will also be asked of voters.

You can see what’s on your ballot at myvote.wi.gov. Also, make sure you bring your ID to the polls and proof of residency if you plan to register.