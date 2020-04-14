Election Results Finally In

It took a week but we finally have election results from last Tuesday. In Kenosha, Mayor John Antaramian won another term running unopposed. Alderpersons Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Daniel Prozanski, and Jack Rose all won re-election against their challengers. In the Kenosha Unified School Board race, Yolanda Santos Adams is the top winner at 25 percent of the vote, while Daniel Wade secured re-election with 19 percent of the vote. They defeated Todd Price who had 15 percent, while former School Board member Kyle Flood notched only 11 percent of the ballots cast. Joe Biden was the top vote getter in the Democratic primary locally. All results are unofficial.

