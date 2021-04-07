Election Results for April 6, 2021

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Unofficial election results are in from yesterday’s Spring General Election. In Kenosha County’s Circuit Court Judge District 6 race Assistant Kenosha County Branch Attorney Angelina Gabriele defeated Angela Cunningham with 53-percent of the vote to Cunningham’s 46 percent.

In the other contested Circuit Court race, Court Commissioner Gerad Dougvillo defeated incumbent Larisa Benitez-Morgan by about four hundred votes. In the Court of Appeals race Shelly Grogan beat out Jeffery Davis 51 to 48 percent of the vote.

The two incumbents seeking new terms on the Kenosha Unified School Board succeeded. Mary Modder was the top vote getter with 21 and a half percent of the vote. Todd Battle returns with almost 19 percent of the vote while newcomer Todd Alan Price received 17 percent of the vote.

He will replace outgoing board president Tom Duncan who did not seek reelection to the board.

Kenosha County Election Results: https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1405/Current-Election-Results

Lake County: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/317/Election-Results