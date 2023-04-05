Election Results: Santos-Adams Secures Another Term on KUSD Board

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The makeup of the Kenosha Unified School Board remains unchanged.

Yolanda Santos-Adams easily won re-election to the board with unofficial totals showing she received almost sixty percent of the vote.

She had over 16,000 votes to challenger Lamar Madison’s over 11,000 votes.

Also in Kenosha County the various school referendum questions passed but some just barely.

In Somers, Village President George Stoner was re-elected with 53 % of the vote.

The vote totals are unofficial until the canvass is held next week.

You can find all the local Kenosha election results here.