Emergency steps eyed to help Wisconsin deal with outbreak

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin policy makers are scrambling to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, even in the face of new cases and greater limitations.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday ordered that child care settings have no more than 10 staffers and 50 children present at the same time. Providers were asked to prioritize families of healthcare and essential service providers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 106 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in 14 counties. One of those was a doctor at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.