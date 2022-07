LOS ANGELES, Ca. – An actor best known for his role as the villainous President in the hit TV show “24” has died.

Gregory Itzin was nominated for an Emmy twice for his role as President Charles Logan.

Itzin appeared in many other TV shows throughout his career and roles in films like “The Ides of March,” “Lincoln,” “Airplane” and “Teen Wolf.” No cause of death has been announced.

Itzin was 74.