End Date of “Safer at Home” Still Unknown

As we wrap up another week of “Safer at Home” Kenosha’s officials are still trying to plan how and when the order will eventually be lifted. Numbers of new covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state and as Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer, the curve might be trending that way for a while.

As to the question of how the local economy will reopen, that could be done in stages. The mayor says that the Health Department will have the final say as to when that could begin. Antaramian also says his office and other local government officials are working diligently to open up federal grant money for local businesses that have had to shutter during the outbreak.