End of Month Covid-19 Stats

(Chicago, IL) Despite a major increase in Coronavirus testing in June, numbers across Illinois were lower than the previous month.

The month saw just under 22-thousand confirmed cases of the disease, down over 42-thousand from May, despite 71-thousand more tests processed in June. June deaths came in at 1,511, down just over 14-hundred from the month before.

Over 17-hundred fewer hospital beds were taken up by Covid patients since the beginning of June, and 470 fewer ICU beds were being used.

The state’s overall positive infection rate also fell during the month, from 13.2%…down to 8.9%, while Lake County’s rate fell from just over 18%, down to 11.6%.